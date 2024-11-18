Lainey Wilson Is ‘Pumped’ To Co-Host CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson will be co-hosting the 58th Annual CMA Awards along with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning on Wednesday night (11/20). It will be Lainey‘s first time co-hosting an award show, and she’s even nominated again for the Entertainer of the Year, so it should be a show to remember. The show will air live on Wednesday (11/20) on ABC at 8 PM ET.

Wilson said in a recent red-carpet TV interview, “I am pumped! I mean, even as a little girl, watching the CMAs, it was like a big family function for us. We looked forward to it… We would watch rodeo, or we would watch the Country Music Awards!”

Luke Bryan, one of her co-hosts for the night, said of her, “I think Lainey’s got the personality to come right into the mix with me and Peyton. And we’ll just have to see what kind of alcoholic beverages Lainey prefers about midway through the show.”

Wilson is also up again for the night’s top honor of Entertainer of the Year and she said she thought it would be “pretty wild” if she won Entertainer of the Year two years in a row. Lainey said she thinks if she did it would “mean a lot for the girls in country music.”

RELATED: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Best Friend’ Will Melt Your Heart



Since Wilson came onto the scene in Nashville and became a country music superstar, you see a lot of little girls running around in bellbottoms and cowboy hats emulating her distinctive style.

As Lainey told us recently, she sees all the little girls and takes her role in their lives very seriously. She offered, “I will tell you it’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, first of all, but I do feel a big responsibility. I feel like all right. I’ve got a lot of little people watching me, so I think even just from an award show, I realize that sometimes what you say is almost as important as what you sing.”

She knows what she says makes a difference, “You know, I want to say something that means something. I know that whatever I say, they’re probably going home and doing the same things.”

She concluded, “I’m not perfect by any means. I’m human just like everybody else, but I feel the responsibility, and I’m gonna do my best to try to be able to lay my head down at night and be proud of who I am and what I’ve done.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.