Tim McGraw: Lessons Learned From Wife Faith Hill

In Tim McGraw’s latest song, he sings about being far from perfect, while the woman he loves only has “One Bad Habit.”

The chorus lyrics say, “I’m her wild side / The one crazy thing she does / I hope she never quits me / I hope she never gives me up / I’m a mile away from perfect / I’m the only hell she’s ever gonna raise / The one bad habit I hope she never breaks>”

“One Bad Habit” was written by Aaron Eshuis, Marc Beeson & Tony Lane, but Tim says the song is very representative of his relationship with his wife, Faith Hill, who has taught him so much about life and how to be a better version of himself.

He told us, “Oh my gosh, there’s so many lessons I’ve learned from her. She’s the best person I’ve ever known. I way out punted my coverage, for sure. She’s very good at reminding me that I’m not the only person in the world, sometimes, how you can get lost when you’re driven and trying to get something done and trying to focus on things.”

The country superstar added, “I’m not a multi-tasker like she is, so she’s very good at saying, ‘Hey, you got some other business you need to attend to here.’”

Their Acting Collaboration

McGraw and Faith got the chance to act together when they played James and Margaret Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 TV series, the prequel spinoff of Yellowstone.

While some of the scenes and the filming schedule were physically demanding, Tim says working with Faith was a fantastic experience.

He told us, “It was wonderful. I was always amazed every day doing scenes with her, how good she was. She really elevated my game and made me better because she was just so natural and so good. And to see her build her arc as Margaret and how powerful and strong Margaret’s character became, and watch her build that was just pretty phenomenal. You know, it was so cool to be able to do scenes with her and have a great day of shooting something really incredible, and going home and laying in bed and talking about it. That was something pretty special.”

Tim added that he wanted to act again with Faith in the future, “We’d probably love to. But you know, it’s all based on material. If something comes along that’s fantastic and falls at a time that we could do it, I’m sure we’d love to do that. I mean, we’re not looking for something like that. But if something just drops out of thin air and it makes you go, ‘wow,’ then it’s gonna be something to think about for sure.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.