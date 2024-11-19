Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

The Top 5 Foods On The Thanksgiving Table Are?

Author Bob Bronson
If you need gluten free Thanksgiving options, you came to the right place! I have listed some safe foods for you to indulge in.

There’s a lot on your plate if you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year. The expectations are great for all of your guests. The build up for the big meal can last all year long with people that say the Thanksgiving meal is the biggest and the best.

We all know what the basic offerings are, the usual suspects of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash and let’s not forget dessert. What if we were asked to rank which of these are our favorites five? Well somebody did just that recently. We have the results from that very important survey.

Kroger supermarkets asked people to name the top five MUST-HAVE Thanksgiving foods.  So, if you could only have five things on the table, what would they be?

Here are the five Thanksgiving staples that got the most votes

1.  Turkey.  83% put it on their list. What is thanksgiving without turkey? Not much, unless you are a vegetarian of course, but for the rest of us, it’s no turkey, no deal.

2.  Stuffing, 55%. Whether you use stove top or homemade stuffing, it’s a must on your plate. It’s a wonder that we don’t eat stuffing more throughout the year. Perhaps that’s why we enjoy it so much.

3.  Mashed potatoes, 49%. A staple of every thanksgiving and is enjoyed all year long, whether it’s with steak or fried chicken, every meal is better with mashed potatoes.

4.  Gravy, 30%. Let’s face it, turkey and the rest of the fixings can be a bit on the dry side and pouring gravy on your plate makes everything more tasty. There’s nothing like homemade gravy on your thanksgiving meal, it’s absolutely worth the extra effort to make.

5.  Pumpkin pie, 30%. When it comes to dessert, we love our pies, and pumpkin is number one, perhaps because it is synonymous with the Fall season. Of course these days pumpkin is more popular than ever with everything from coffee to cupcakes.

Mashed potatoes are technically a “vegetable.”  But nothing green made the list. 

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.

7 Of The Best Thanksgiving Movies To Watch After Your Big Meal

Ahh, home for the holidays with the entire family. What could possibly go wrong? We have come to expect certain things at these special times. Things like the weirdness and dysfunctionality will always fly in these situations. All we can do is accept and embrace. Oh…and of course find an escape. Here’s your escape route. These are 7 of the best Thanksgiving movies to watch after your big meal, and help quiet things down or enliven them, if that’s what your family needs.

Sure, it’s a holiday about giving thanks. It’s also a holiday to reflect, reminisce and be grateful. Sometimes, it’s just about sitting together in the same room, no words necessary. Movie watching is the perfect activity for everyone. Of course, not everyone will agree on one movie. However,  if you present this list of 7 of the best Thanksgiving movies to watch after your big meal, there will likely be at least one you can agree on.

Options, We Need Thanksgiving Movie Options

With some assistance from Rotten Tomatoes and Wikipedia I’ve compiled a list that presents options for everyone. And the options range from quintessential sentimental flicks to very non-traditional options. In the end, they are all movies about families, friends and our connections. With families comes plenty of drama, comedy. love and dislike.

Here, you will find films that focus on the positive, like Planes, Trains and Automobiles. There’s a family-friendly classic Peanuts favorite included, as well as one that steers off the Thanksgiving path some, but is definitely family focused, in the movie Knives-Out.

I’ve seen most of these great pieces of entertainment, and a little of some of them. But, I am definitely going to revisit a few of these over my visit back home to see my parents. I love turning my kids on to some of the older ones, like The Big Chill. Take a look at the list, revisit for yourself and throw the names out at your holiday get-together. What other Thanksgiving related movies would you add to this list?

 

  • 1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

    1973

    You are never too old to enjoy Peanuts.

    This Thanksgiving nugget features our favorite Peanuts, like Charlie Brown to Linus, Snoopy, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, and the rest of the gangIn case you forgot the scenario, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, Charlie can barely make cereal, so his trusty old pal Snoopy steps in to save the day and enlists the help of his friends to save Thanksgiving for Charlie and his buddies.

  • 2. Home For the Holidays

    1995

    Starring: Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, Dylan McDermott, Geraldine Chaplin, Steve Guttenberg, Cynthia Stevenson, Claire Danes, Austin Pendleton, and David Strathairn.

    Jodie Foster directed this stellar ensemble cast for a movie about single mother who has just been fired from her job. She heads  to her parents house to spend Thanksgiving, while her teenage daughter stays home with her boyfriend. The parents are a little whack, there’s a loony aunt and plenty of family drama at the Thanksgiving table.

  • 3. Friendsgiving

    2020

    Starring: Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Jack Donnelly, Deon Cole, Jane Seymour, Chelsea Peretti, Ryan Hansen, Christine Taylor

    All the dysfunctional family vibes in this ensemble comedy Thanksgiving gem about 2 lifelong friends and their holiday plans to drown their sorrows in pie, together. But with long list unwanted guests arriving, it turns into much more.

  • 4. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

    1987

    Starring: Steve MartinJohn CandyLaila RobinsMichael McKean

    This is the story of uptight marketing exec, Neal, and Del,  who is a sweet natured but annoying shower curtain ring salesman. They end up becoming travel partners, when their flight is diverted. The next three days have the two recent strangers traversing their way through mayhem and mishaps to get to Neal’s house in time for Thanksgiving.

     

  • 5. Knives Out

    2019

    Starring: Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Don Johnson

    According to MovieWeb, the film, although not specifically a Thanksgiving movie, has all the dysfunctional family and fall vibes. They said: “Not many films really embrace the fall aesthetic as thoroughly as Knives Out does. While the script doesn’t call specific attention to it very often, there’s no arguing that the seasonal weather does a lot to add to the overall atmosphere of the film. This weather, in combination with all the aforementioned family antics and the fact that the film was literally released over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, results in Knives Out inarguably being a Thanksgiving movie, despite it never actually referencing the holiday.” And hey, lots of knives are up all over America this holiday, preparing to carve the turkey. 

     

  • 6. Pieces Of April

    2003

    Starring: Katie HolmesPatricia ClarksonOliver PlattDerek Luke

    Pieces of April  is a touching holiday treat with some impressive performances and an endearing story. Katie Holmes stars as the estranged oldest daughter of a Patricia Clarkson’s character. The broken family comes together for Thanksgiving in Holmes’ tiny New York apartment. She wants to reconcile with her mom who is dying from terminal breast cancer.

     

  • 7. The Big Chill

    1983

    Starring:  Tom BerengerGlenn CloseJeff GoldblumWilliam HurtKevin KlineMary Kay PlaceMeg Tilly, and JoBeth Williams

    15 years after  their University of Michigan graduation, a group of friends reunite, following the death of their friend Alex, by suicide. Doesn’t sound like a warm, fuzzy holiday film, right? But the friends reminisce, reveal and reflect much together. It does include an iconic Thanksgiving feast scene, a game of football in the yard, and a fantastic Motown inspired soundtrack. 

