Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

2024 CMA Award Winners

Author Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group

As the 58th Annual CMA Awards plays out tonight (11/20) live in Nashville, we will be updating the winner’s list as they win. Winners will be bolded with the word WINNER beside them.

2024 CMA Nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey – Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson – Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson – Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves – Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs – Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
Higher – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Leather – Cody Johnson – Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll – Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens
Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Burn It Down” – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
“Dirt Cheap” – Songwriter: Josh Phillips
“I Had Some Help” – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
“The Painter” – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins – “White Horse”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) – Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) – Producer: Zach Bryan
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) – Producer: Joey Moi
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) – Producer: Will Bundy – WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson – Director: Dustin Haney
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Director: Chris Villa
“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney – Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson – Director: Dustin Haney
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson – Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.

Get The Country 102.5 Special Access Newsletter Sent To Your Inbox.

Enjoy the latest Country music, entertainment news, local happening you need to know, plus exclusive contests, games, and more!

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Category:
Tags:
,,,

More Music

Load More