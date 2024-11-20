2024 CMA Award Winners

As the 58th Annual CMA Awards plays out tonight (11/20) live in Nashville, we will be updating the winner’s list as they win. Winners will be bolded with the word WINNER beside them.

2024 CMA Nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey – Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson – Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson – Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves – Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs – Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Higher – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather – Cody Johnson – Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll – Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Burn It Down” – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” – Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins – “White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) – Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) – Producer: Zach Bryan

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) – Producer: Joey Moi

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) – Producer: Will Bundy – WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson – Director: Dustin Haney

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Director: Chris Villa

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney – Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson – Director: Dustin Haney

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson – Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.