Netflix Sued Over Tyson Vs. Paul Fight, Streaming Issues

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If you were one of the hundreds of millions of people who watched the Tyson vs. Paul fight Friday, you were probably angry because of the streaming issues. The stream was choppy and interrupted several times during the fight.

The stream was so bad, Netflix is now facing a class action lawsuit because of it. Ronald “Blue” Denton filed the suit on Monday saying as soon as he and others tuned in on Friday, they “were faced with legendary problems, including: no access, streaming glitches, and buffering issues.” He’s suing for breach of contract for unspecified damages.

Netflix didn’t comment on the suit, but they did comment on the streaming issues. On Saturday they released a statement saying “We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members,” Netflix officials stated, “and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

By the way, a record setting 108 million viewers.

