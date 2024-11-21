This New Hampshire Town Was Named Best Ski Town in North America

USA Today unveiled its readers’ choice 2024 list of the best ski towns in North America, and North Conway, New Hampshire was ranked No. 1.

The outlet wrote, “A ski town in its own right — the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort are just a few blocks off of the White Mountain Highway, the town’s main street — North Conway is also a convenient base for day-tripping to other classic New England ski areas like Black Mountain, King Pine, and Attitash.

It noted, “Formidable Mount Washington, the tallest peak in New England, can be explored by snow coach or the venerable Cog Railway, and the town’s cozy hotels and B&Bs promise a warm welcome after a winter day outdoors.”

Besides the slopes themselves, other things that were considered in the best ski towns list were towns that also had great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Additionally, available hotels and resorts factored into a town’s ranking, as did its general atmosphere.

Newbury Street Will Have Car-Free Days During December

Newbury Street will extend its Open Newbury event into December for some holiday fun in the Back Bay.



Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll will take place on Sunday, December 1 and Sunday, December 8. The street will be car-free for eight blocks from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue on these says from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the holiday expansion of Open Newbury earlier this year. She said in a statement, “I am thrilled to present the holiday edition of Open Newbury to Back Bay this winter for all of our residents to enjoy. The tradition of Open Newbury that we enjoy during the summer brings so much opportunity for community gathering and economic growth for our small businesses. I am looking forward to seeing the city gather together again for Open Newbury this holiday season.”



A press release from the city notes, “Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and certain cross streets, with enforcement beginning at 6:00 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change. The intersections of Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be car-free. The remaining intersections will be open to vehicular traffic for public safety access and general vehicular traffic flow.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights