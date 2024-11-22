Watching Hallmark Christmas Moves is a Family Tradition

(Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

It’s always Christmas on the Hallmark channel. Well, it’s not always the holidays, but it sure seems like it. No matter the season, the Hallmark channel has fun, festive shows for every holiday, but they really do it up big for Christmas. In fact, Hallmark’s season of all-new holiday movies started on October 18 and runs through December 21, so that’s more than three months of Christmas cheer.

Hallmark is Winning the Numbers Game

The Hallmark Channel is well into its annual “Countdown To Christmas” and has 32 new holiday movies this year. The numbers are impressive, too. According to Forbes, Hallmark became the “third most-popular channel in primetime and total-day viewership in the week of Nov. 11 to 17, beating out both MSNBC and CNN.” With the start of their holiday movie season, Forbes also notes that the Hallmark Channel was ranked No. 3 among all cable networks, only behind Fox News and ESPN, “with an average of 810,000 viewers in primetime and 479,000 viewers at any given point in the day.” It’s also very popular with women, as the debut weekend of Hallmark’s first new Christmas movies of the season made the festive channel the No. 1 entertainment cable network for women age 18 and older, according to Nielsen data.

Each year, watching Hallmark movies with my family is a tradition. It actually just started a few years ago. I never grew up with Hallmark movies, and my mom didn’t really watch the channel. One day, she said she was caught up watching a “modern-looking Christmas movie,” and I didn’t think much of it. Then, the next day, she said, “There’s a channel with these movies all the time!” Again, I didn’t think much of it. But, one evening, I was looking for something to watch and stumbled upon a Hallmark Christmas movie on a farm. I love farms and Christmas, so I was glued to the screen. Suddenly, a Hallmark movie lover was born.

It may seem like Hallmark movies are just for women, but many men like them, too, even if they don’t want to admit it. My parents like watching the movies together, and I like watching them with my mom and dad. There’s just something wholesome about these movies and they have a special place in my heart.

One movie I’m looking forward to seeing this season is “The Christmas Quest,” which will debut on December 1. The movie stars Lacey Chabert, the “Queen of Hallmark,” and I’ll watch any of her movies. She’s back with a movie about an archaeologist, set in Iceland.

Find the full Hallmark movie schedule on their official website. Reach out to me with your favorite Christmas movies.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.