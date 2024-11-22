Jelly Roll Recaps His CMA Night In Nashville

Jelly Roll took to his social media and recapped an amazing CMA night. He actually performed twice on the show, once with Brooks & Dunn and once on his own. He did his song, “Liar,” with Keith Urban playing a mad guitar next to him.

Jelly wrote along with several photos of him, his wife, and his daughter at the CMA wards and on the red carpet, “Standing next to the two people that matter the most to me, we walked into the Bridgestone Arena for my second CMA ever as a nominated artist. On the biggest night in country music on the biggest stage in Nashville, I had the opportunity to stand next to a couple of living legends and praise Jesus in front of the world. Thank you, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, y’all could’ve picked any artist in the world bigger than me, I’ll never be able to thank y’all enough for giving me an opportunity to shamelessly stand on my faith in front of the world.”

RELATED: Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll



Jelly continued, “I know I don’t have to say this but, just so we are clear – Chris Stapleton was and always will be the Male Vocalist of the year as long as he is alive, and I think we all agree about that. MORGAN WALLEN MY EAST TENNESSEE BROTHER finally got the flowers he deserves, no one has done more for country music in the last quarter of a century than Morgan has. And Cody, my brother and one of my best friends Cody Johnson, your album Leather is truly one of my favorite albums recorded in the last decade, any win for you is a win for me, you deserved this one, and now I can brag that I’m one of the only features on the CMA album of the year. To my wife and daughter, thank you both. You both stood by me when I wasn’t worth standing by I’m glad we are enjoying this rocket ride together.”

He concluded, “Lastly, I seen a clip the other day of Taylor Swift when she found out her album Reputation was not nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, and her first response was ‘it’s ok, I just have to make a better record’ – man that lit a fire under me in a way I’ve never had lit. That was ultimate accountability in action in the real moment, and that’s why Taylor is the legend she is. That was all said to say, I’m going to write a better album, I’m going to work harder and I’ll be back baby, I will be back. PS REPUTATION was one of the greatest albums ever written.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.