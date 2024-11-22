Trisha Yearwood, Amy Grant To Host ‘CMA Country Christmas’

The CMA and ABC have revealed this year’s hosts and performers for its 15th annual holiday television special, CMA Country Christmas. Hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday, December 3 at 8/7c on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the special showcases musical performances of Christmas classics from Country Music’s biggest stars. Returning co-hosts Grant and Yearwood take the stage and perform “Sing Your Praise To The Lord” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Grant also takes the stage to perform “Tennessee Christmas” and Yearwood delivers a fun and festive Christmas medley.

Alongside the night’s hosts, the lineup includes For KING + COUNTRY with Carin León (“O Come, O Come Emmanuel”), Cody Johnson (“White Christmas“) and (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”), Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer (“Man With The Bag”), Jon Pardi (“Horsepower Sleigh”) and CeCe Winans (“Joy To The World”).

CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Writer.

Starting in 2010, CMA Country Christmas rings in the holiday season annually. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA’s summer concert TV special “CMA Fest.”

Yearwood will headline the first-ever “Band As One Nashville: Concert For the Cure,” a March 26 event at the city’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Trisha will lead a star-filled lineup of friends, with money raised going toward the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s ongoing efforts to fund research breakthroughs and patient care services that can help to save lives and bring the world closer to finding cures for all breast cancers.

Trisha told us, “This event will be an unforgettable night of music supporting Susan G. Komen.” She noted the cause – and the effort to find a cure – are “very near and dear to my heart.” Like most of us, she has seen and experienced the impact of breast cancer firsthand – her mother, Gwen, fought it.

Tickets for “Band As One Nashville” are on sale via Ryman’s ticketing platform.

Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer. Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading non-profit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Trisha is a longtime supporter.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.