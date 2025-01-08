Carrie Underwood’s ‘Whole House’ Smells Like Garlic

Carrie Underwood continues to work with the food she stores at her Nashville area home and this week, she’s been knee-deep in garlic.

Carrie posted several images of the process she took with her garlic collection in her cellar. She captioned the post, “Spent all day yesterday dealing with all the garlic in the root cellar. I’ll have a new crop coming later this year so I figured I might as well preserve last year’s haul. I pickled some, minced and pressure canned some, and dried some for garlic powder.”

She added, “Our whole house now smells like garlic, but I’m happy with how it all turned out! Now it’s ready to use when I need it!”

Many of her 13 million Instagram followers commented on her domestic life. One fan said, “I LOVE this side of you so much. Maybe you could do a book or something to tell how to do this? Canning etc.” Another fan wrote, “I dry onions and garlic out in our shop, not in the house!” One more fan commented, “I grow my own garlic too. I peel mine and store in vodka in the fridge. It starts softening in the winter, so peel it and store in the fridge. It’ll last until June when the next crop is harvested. I also dry some. And I also dry onions when it starts to soften. I haven’t bought onions, garlic, carrots, beets, swiss chard in years. I try to grow and preserve year-round.”

Underwood rang in the New Year in New York City performing on Times Square on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025. Then she went home and into he kitchen.

On her Insta Stories, Underwood shared some images of the first things she is doing in the New Year. She posted a photo of some canned food and wrote, “Kicking off 2025 by doing things that I love… Pressure canned some garlic, potatoes, and carrots… “

In the next slide, she showed some boiling water and wrote, “Mixing up some sourdough (for a cranberry foccacia and a classic boule)…”

In the final slide, the country superstar showed a photo of the sheep on her Nashville farm, including the infamous Gary, who causes trouble among the sheep. She captioned that photo, “And spending time with Gary, Baby Bluey, Violet, Daisy, Rosie, and Gray.”

