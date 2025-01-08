Chick-fil-A Adds Pea Starch to Waffle Fries, Angers Customers

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Drama unfolds at Chick-fil-A after the chain secretly added pea starch to their Waffle Potato Fries coating. The change triggered anger among customers with pea allergies and loyal fans.

The restaurant chain made this change, hoping to keep their fries crispy during delivery and takeout. While the new coating avoids common allergens, it’s concerning for people sensitive to peas.

Complaints flooded social media quickly. Customers criticized the chain, asking for the original fries back. Some worried about allergic reactions, while others just wanted their favorite side dish left alone.

This change follows the chain’s March 2024 move away from completely antibiotic-free chicken. They chose a middle option – “No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine” – to handle growing chicken demand.

Throughout these changes, the chain insists safety remains their priority. They maintain strict standards while working to improve their food.

The pea starch addition is just one part of broader menu changes. But it’s especially hard on those who need to avoid pea products.

Their switch to new chicken suppliers helped fix supply problems. Now their restaurants can handle customer demand better.

Medical experts watch how resistant bacteria develop in food supply chains. The new guidelines try to balance fighting these risks while maintaining chicken supply.

As restaurants test new ideas, more updates may come. Every change aims to make food taste better and stay fresh longer.