Four New England Spots Make USA Today’s Top 10 Lists for 2025

Sunrise at Portland Head Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, New England, Maine, USA. One Of The Most Iconic And Beautiful Lighthouses.

Four places across New England made it onto USA Today’s prestigious top 10 rankings for 2025. The winners came from the paper’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, which highlights exceptional hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

The historic Litchfield courthouse has been transformed into The Abner Hotel, landing fifth place among new hotels nationwide. This 20-room boutique hotel maintains perfect guest scores on TripAdvisor.

In Portland, the newly opened Longfellow Hotel grabbed eighth place. It’s the first independent luxury hotel to open in Maine’s biggest city in 20 years, featuring a Nordic spa, wellness center, and local seafood bar.

Two other local spots made the cut: Providence’s Irregardless Biscuit took seventh place for new restaurants, while Saco’s creepy Whispering Pines Haunted Hotel at Funtown Splashtown USA landed eighth place among theme park additions.

Inside the Abner, visitors can enjoy The Courtroom – a modern take on tavern food featuring local ingredients. Upstairs, Verdict offers drinks with panoramic views.

Each category began with 20 nominees chosen by travel experts. Then, thousands of readers voted to pick the winners.

The Longfellow’s impressive architecture caught attention from Vogue and Architectural Digest. Meanwhile, the Abner has become Litchfield’s favorite bed and breakfast, according to guest reviews.