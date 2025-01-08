Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Celebrate Two Years

When something happens in Kelsea Ballerini’s life, she loves to share the moment with fans, and getting into the early days of 2025, Kelsea did just that, sharing a bunch of photos and a few videos of her relationship with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes. The couple have now been together for two years.

The country star posted a photo collage that included the couple on the beach, in cars, on the streets at night, at entertainment events, having their hands in each other’s pockets, at the airport, with various dogs, at Halloween, and much more. She captioned the sweet post all in lowercase, “two years of catching each other in countless cities, perfecting a chimichurri steak, and creating a world that revolves around dogs. love you so, teammate.”

Many fans reacted to the post, including one die-hard who wrote, “You guys are end game for sure.” One fan commented, “Marry her already!” Another fan said, “Two years already. So sweet. U seem really happy. Looks like u have a lot of fun together.”

Chase also posted photos of himself and his girl on his Instagram and wrote, “2 laps around the sun with you, i love you kb (especially when you laugh so hard you wheeze, and 8 am dance routines to your toothbrush).”

The pair first sparked dating rumors after they attended a Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in early January of 2023. Days later, Stokes soft-launched their relationship by posting a photo of them cuddled up at the football game.

This year will be big for Ballerini, who will make her debut as a coach on NBC’s The Voice and will headline her first arena tour.

Ballerini has had a banner year in country music in 2024 and, in October, announced her first-ever- headlining arena tour. After all the work she has put into making the year a big one for her, Kelsea recently posted a bunch of highlight photos from her year on Instagram and thanked fans for the success she has enjoyed.

She captioned the photo dump in her signature all lowercase writing, “the work (dream) part of my year is officially done. i’m grateful beyond words for the places i’ve been lucky enough to exist in this year, familiar and new. the friends, the journey, the music, the support, and the life behind it all to make it make sense. thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.