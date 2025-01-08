Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Early Career Struggles, Loss

During a recent Artist Friendly podcast episode, Lainey Wilson got real about her tough decade in Nashville, from living in a camper to dealing with personal losses that influenced her music.

The three-time CMA Female Vocalist winner spent nights crammed into a tiny trailer behind a recording studio. She made ends meet by performing as Hannah Montana at local events, brightening kids’ days while pursuing her own dreams.

In 2014, Wilson was devastated by the death of Jerry Cupit. The producer from her hometown of Baskin, Lousianna, had mentored her songwriting journey from the beginning. Their work together created hundreds of songs, each one helping pave the way to her success.

She hit another rough patch when she discovered her boyfriend’s cheating and getting a girl pregnant left her devastated. She told Artist Friendly, “I learned to embrace the heartbreak. I’m like, ‘Is this happening to me? Am I getting punked? Is it happening just so I can have something to write about?'”

People in Nashville often say it takes ten years to make it. Lainey’s story proved them right. Those tough times became the inspiration for songs like “Heart Like a Truck,” which really hit home with fans going through similar stuff.

Along the way, she developed “Bell Bottom Country,” a style as real as her small-town roots. Every up and down became part of her unique musical identity.

Lainey Wilson: Her Great Year

Wilson has had a monumental year in country music. She recently talked with People and expressed her appreciation.

She told People what she wants to maintain, “Making sure that I feel like Lainey: the sister, the friend, daughter, aunt, and dog mom and all of those things. As long as I can do that, I can be the best version of the artist that I try to be.

Lainey added, “It’s all huge things, I feel very blessed.”

Wison also said that her Whirlwind album is aptly named, reflecting her career. She offered that “Country’s having its moment,” and she’s proud to be a part of the movement.

In the same interview, Lainey noted that there was a “shift happening” for fellow female artists being talked about. he said there’s the thing about the girls when they break through because it is so hard to break through, they can “stand the test of time.”

