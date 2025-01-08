Lexington, Concord Grab Spot on New York Times’ Top Travel Picks for 2025 Revolution Anniversary

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two historic Massachusetts towns, Lexington and Concord, landed on the New York Times’ 2025 list of 52 places to visit. They got the nod as they gear up for the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the American Revolution.

The streets will come alive with celebrations – from soldiers walking in period clothes to the crack of musket fire. The towns plan to plant 250 special trees across both communities. At Lexington Depot, a new museum wing is opening, while “Something Is Being Done,” a powerful bronze tribute to revolutionary women, makes its debut.

On April 18, 2025, lanterns will light the way as performers retrace Paul Revere’s legendary ride. That night kicked off fights between British forces and local militia, who rushed to guard their weapons stash.

The Patriots’ Day Banquet at Boston Marriott wraps up the main celebration on April 19. Earlier that year, revolutionary spirit takes over when the Concord Conservatory puts on its Music & Rebels show on February 7.

New walking tours highlight untold stories from Black Americans and Indigenous peoples during the war. These tours offer a fuller view of the fight that launched American independence.

Everything kicked off when 700 British troops headed out from Boston, searching for colonial weapons in Concord. What started as small clashes quickly became the opening shots of the war.

Modern visitors can follow the revolutionaries’ path. The historic trail passes spots where Revere’s midnight warning spread from home to home.

During the anniversary, history comes alive at places where colonists first fought back. Guides show visitors the exact spots where shots rang out and patriots died.

You can still feel the past in these towns, where 18th-century buildings line quiet streets. Local museums house precious items – silent witnesses to America’s first push for freedom.