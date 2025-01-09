Brad Paisley: The LA Fires Are Personal

Brad Paisley took to Instagram to voice his thoughts on the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area this week, and especially in Pacific Palisades, a place he used to call home.

Brad posted an image of the fires on Instagram and wrote, “We lived in Pacific Palisades for years. It was the first house Kim and I bought together. Memories were made with some of our dearest friends- the first nursery we had to prep, the birthing classes with @kevinnealon and @sukiyeagley. Walking to the local restaurants, the Gelson’s, and the Starbucks. That beautiful old house burned last night. As did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated, and cast out all over LA”

He continued, “I would post a link to donate or raise awareness or something but it all feels so much bigger than that. I don’t know where to begin. I’m sure those of you reading this will find some way to help if you can, but mostly right now I just want to mourn the loss of a town. And acknowledge the beauty and the memories of what it was. It is all so tragic and sad. Love to you all.”

Brad concluded the post with a couple hashtags #pacificpalisades #firstresponders, then wrote, “When I find the right link I’ll post.”

