Carly Pearce Praises Heroes That ‘Reinvent Themselves’

Carly Pearce released her debut album, Every Little Thing, seven years ago, and since then, she’s released three more studio albums, including her latest, Hummingbird, featuring her current single, “Truck on Fire.” With each album, Carly has evolved and stretched and challenged herself as an artist within the country music genre, and she talks about the people who inspire her to keep growing and pushing herself as an artist.

Carly told us what keeps her inspired: “People like my heroes, who continue to raise the bar and want to continue to reinvent themselves and just keep getting better.”

She added, “I think I’m just getting started and I really do want to make sure that I’m putting out music that continues to inspire others but also just inspires me as a songwriter.”

Pearce recently unveiled the official music video for her single “Truck on Fire” from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Hummingbird and the video has some spice to it.

The music video transports the viewer to a small town and sees Carly live out a classic revenge fantasy, taking matters into her own hands by torching the beloved truck of a cheating ex. Directed by Carly’s longtime collaborator Alexa Campbell, “Truck on Fire” is her first official music video to be released since she won the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year in April for her GRAMMY-nominated single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton.

The country star told us of the song, “No one wants to be cheated on, but everyone wants to seek revenge. I wrote this song for every girl who has gone through a similar situation and dreams of wreaking havoc on her ex.”

Pearce has gained a reputation in Nashville as a solid songwriter. And she knows a good song when she hears it. She writes many of her own songs and co-writes with other artists (and also records songs written by other songwriters.)

Carly says she loves turning to her famous friends when she’s looking for songs to record because they bring a unique perspective and knowledge to the songwriting process. She told us, “There are some really amazing artists and songwriters, and I want to celebrate that. I mean, I love writing songs and I will always be a songwriter, but it was really cool for me to kind of call on my friends that are artists. And I had never written a song with another artist in my life until Luke (Combs) and I wrote.”

