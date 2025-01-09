‘Wicked’ Star Cynthia Erivo Manifests Playing Storm In The MCU

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has her sights set on playing the X-Men character Storm in a live-action movie. With Wicked becoming a huge box-office success, fans are curious about what Erivo might do next. Marvel fans, in particular, have been imagining her as Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing their ideas online. Now, Erivo herself has said she wants to play the role.

In an interview with the National Board of Review, Erivo was asked to name a character she’d love to play in the future. She chose Storm, saying she’s drawn to the character’s complexity and depth.

“I really want to play Storm,” Erivo said. “I know it sounds frivolous, but I don’t think we’ve uncovered how grand she is and all of the inner turmoil that she has. So I think there’s a world in which we could do something like that.”

Fans responded to the interview with mixed reactions. One commenter speculated, “There is zero chance she knew who Storm was. Disney has already cast her for her to say this.” Another added, “This would be so dope!”

It’s worth mentioning that back in May, some reports suggested that Janelle Monàe could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially playing Storm. But casting has yet to be confirmed.

As for Erivo’s current projects, she’ll be reprising her role as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, set to release in November 2025.

