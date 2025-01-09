Fly Direct From Logan to Over 50 International Destinations: Here’s Where You Can Head

Boston Logan International Airport is adding one new destination and multiple flights to existing destinations this year. Here’s a look at where you can head now and what’s to come.

What Nonstop Flights Will Be at Logan in 2025?

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) confirmed that only one service to Milan, Italy, is anticipated to be added to the airport’s flight offerings. “Other airlines have announced new routes to existing destinations,” the spokesperson told The Patriot Ledger in a statement. “Delta with service to Barcelona, JetBlue to Madrid and Edinburgh, TAP to Porto, and WestJet to Vancouver.”

What Flights Were Added at Logan in 2024?

Logan added the following eight nonstop destinations last year:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Etihad Airways

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Love Field: Southwest Airlines

Funchal, Portugal: Azores Airlines

Mexico City, Mexico: AeroMexico

Panama City, Florida: American Airlines

Porto, Portugal: TAP Air Portugal

Presque Isle, Maine: JetBlue

Vienna, Austria: Austrian Airlines

What Direct and Nonstop Destinations Are Available From Logan in 2025?

Logan offers more than 50 direct and nonstop international destinations in 2025, according to information provided by Massport:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aruba

Barcelona, Spain

Beijing, China

Bogota, Columbia

Bridgetown, Barbados

Cancun, Mexico

Copenhagen, Denmark

Doha, Qatar

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dublin, Ireland

Frankfurt, Germany

Funchal, Portugal

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Halifax, Canada

Hamilton, Bermuda

Hong Kong, China

Istanbul, Turkey

Liberia, Costa Rica

Lisbon, Portugal

London, Great Britain

Madrid, Spain

Mexico City, Mexico

Milan, Italy

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Montreal, Canada

Munich, Germany

Nassau, Bahamas

Ottawa, Canada

Panama City, Panama

Paris, France

Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Porto, Portugal

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Sint Maarten, Sint Maarten

Saint George’s, Granada

Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia

San Salvador, El Salvador

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

São Paulo, Brazil

Seoul, South Korea

Shannon, Ireland

Reykjavik, Iceland

Rome, Italy

Tel Aviv, Israel

Terceira, Portugal

Tokyo, Japan

Toronto, Canada

Vienna, Austria

Zurich, Switzerland

Do You Know?

In 2024, the three most popular destinations for travelers from Logan were Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., with more than a million flights servicing each location.