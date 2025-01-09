Fly Direct From Logan to Over 50 International Destinations: Here’s Where You Can Head
Boston Logan International Airport is adding one new destination and multiple flights to existing destinations this year. Here’s a look at where you can head now and what’s to come.
What Nonstop Flights Will Be at Logan in 2025?
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) confirmed that only one service to Milan, Italy, is anticipated to be added to the airport’s flight offerings. “Other airlines have announced new routes to existing destinations,” the spokesperson told The Patriot Ledger in a statement. “Delta with service to Barcelona, JetBlue to Madrid and Edinburgh, TAP to Porto, and WestJet to Vancouver.”
What Flights Were Added at Logan in 2024?
Logan added the following eight nonstop destinations last year:
- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Etihad Airways
- Dallas, Texas – Dallas Love Field: Southwest Airlines
- Funchal, Portugal: Azores Airlines
- Mexico City, Mexico: AeroMexico
- Panama City, Florida: American Airlines
- Porto, Portugal: TAP Air Portugal
- Presque Isle, Maine: JetBlue
- Vienna, Austria: Austrian Airlines
What Direct and Nonstop Destinations Are Available From Logan in 2025?
Logan offers more than 50 direct and nonstop international destinations in 2025, according to information provided by Massport:
- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Aruba
- Barcelona, Spain
- Beijing, China
- Bogota, Columbia
- Bridgetown, Barbados
- Cancun, Mexico
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Doha, Qatar
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Dublin, Ireland
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Funchal, Portugal
- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
- Halifax, Canada
- Hamilton, Bermuda
- Hong Kong, China
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Liberia, Costa Rica
- Lisbon, Portugal
- London, Great Britain
- Madrid, Spain
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Milan, Italy
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Montreal, Canada
- Munich, Germany
- Nassau, Bahamas
- Ottawa, Canada
- Panama City, Panama
- Paris, France
- Ponta Delgada, Portugal
- Porto, Portugal
- Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
- Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Sint Maarten, Sint Maarten
- Saint George’s, Granada
- Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia
- San Salvador, El Salvador
- Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- São Paulo, Brazil
- Seoul, South Korea
- Shannon, Ireland
- Reykjavik, Iceland
- Rome, Italy
- Tel Aviv, Israel
- Terceira, Portugal
- Tokyo, Japan
- Toronto, Canada
- Vienna, Austria
- Zurich, Switzerland
Do You Know?
In 2024, the three most popular destinations for travelers from Logan were Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., with more than a million flights servicing each location.