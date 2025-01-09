Steamship Authority Opens Summer 2025 Nantucket Ferry Bookings January 28

Ferry travelers can grab their summer Nantucket spots online starting January 28 at 8 a.m. EST. Summer bookings will be available for trips running from May 13 through October 21, 2025.

Excursion and Preferred members get early access with a two-week Head Start period beginning January 14. The first week is reserved for non-transferable tickets only.

From January 21, travelers can make up to five reservations under different names, with three allowed to be transferable.

The improved booking system now processes more reservations per minute compared to last year’s busiest times. A virtual waiting room will help manage high traffic periods to keep the site stable.

Planning to book by phone or in person? Mark your calendar for February 11, 2025, when the ticket office starts taking summer reservations at 7:30 a.m. EST.

The ticket office operates daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. year-round, with closures only on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Right now, you can book trips up until May 12, 2025. Outside testers have put the system through its paces to ensure smooth sailing on booking day.