Falmouth Board Greenlights Speed Limit Reduction on Roadways Near Beaches

The Falmouth Select Board has agreed to lower the speed limit to 20 mph in several locations near beach communities to promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

According to a CapeCod.com report, the following beach areas will be impacted by this speed limit change:

Bristol: Great Pond Bridge to Grand Avenue

Great Pond Bridge to Grand Avenue Chapoquoit: Chapoquoit Road at Bike Path to the beach parking lot

Chapoquoit Road at Bike Path to the beach parking lot Falmouth Heights: Elysian Avenue to Walden Avenue

Elysian Avenue to Walden Avenue Megansett: Circle Drive to end

Circle Drive to end Menauhant: Central Avenue to Bournes Pond Bridge and the bridge to Moonpenny Lane

Central Avenue to Bournes Pond Bridge and the bridge to Moonpenny Lane New Silver and Old Silver: Ocean View Avenue from West Street to Moses Road, Cea Road to the bridge and the bridge to Shaume Road

Ocean View Avenue from West Street to Moses Road, Cea Road to the bridge and the bridge to Shaume Road Nobska Light: Nobska Road at the lighthouse to the bottom of the hill on Church Street

Nobska Road at the lighthouse to the bottom of the hill on Church Street Old Dock Road: Bike Path parking lot to a point south of the wharf landing

Bike Path parking lot to a point south of the wharf landing Surf Drive Beach: Shore Street to Mill Road

Although recreational activity increases in the area during the summer, Falmouth Director of Public Works Peter McConarty noted that the new speed limit at the above locations will be enforced year-round. He said these “safety zones” do not require implementation approval from MassDOT.