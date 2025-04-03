Save The Bay Counts 755 Seals Across Rhode Island Waters

During the week of March 24, volunteer community scientists with Save The Bay participated in the nonprofit's annual statewide seal count. Through the support of the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, The Nature Conservancy, and the Environmental Protection Agency, volunteers recorded 755 seals in the state's marine waters on Thursday, March 27.

“When planning the annual count, we look to schedule it on a day at the height of seal season with ideal weather,” said July Lewis, Save The Bay's volunteer and internship manager, in an interview with Eco RI News. “Despite the breezy conditions, the seals were out there enjoying the sun, reflected in a well-above-average number for the bay and coast, and the most we've seen yet for Block Island.”

An Eco RI News report noted that the harbor seal is the most commonly spotted seal species in Narragansett Bay and along Rhode Island's southern coast.

This species plays an integral part in Rhode Island's marine ecology as a top predator in marine waters. Gray seals — not commonly spotted in the bay but more frequently observed on Block Island — exist in the state's coastal waters throughout the year.

One of the biggest challenges affecting seals in Rhode Island is human behavior, which sometimes inadvertently stresses seals. If animals perceive human interaction as frightening, they will leave their resting spots and lose their energy resources in the process.

What may seem like a minor disturbance is, in fact, a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits harassing, killing, or physically removing marine mammals from their natural habitats.