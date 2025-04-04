Carly Pearce: What She Wants To Do On TV

Carly Pearce lives a pretty healthy lifestyle. She’s an avid runner, and she mostly follows a Paleo-based diet (lots of meat, fruit, and veggies, no processed food). She loves to cook and try new recipes, and she would love a platform or a TV show where she could share healthy cooking and other healthy lifestyle information with people.

Carly told us in a recent interview, "I always love to cook, especially when I moved out and just had my own kitchen, because it’s just another way of creativity and creating things."

She added, "I would love to do something and mix the way that Carrie (Underwood) has her own fitness line, and try to do something that was based around clean eating, and something that had elements of fitness and what I like, and things like that in there.”

Pearce recently released a deluxe version of her latest album. hummingbird: no rain, no flowers, which features three new songs, including “no rain,” which inspired the title of the deluxe album, and two acoustic versions of fan-favorite songs off of hummingbird.

When sharing the news on social media, Carly wrote, "'hummingbird’ was my healing journey after ‘29.’ I felt like there were a few more songs to be shared before I close this chapter.”

But even after she closes this chapter, Carly says there will still be sad songs and songs about heartbreak and healing. Carly told us in a recent interview, "I don’t really know that I am ever going to be an artist that is going to write all sunshine and rainbows and all happy songs. Because honestly, that’s just not real life, and for me, music is cathartic, and I have found so much joy in the journey."