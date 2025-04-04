Get Your Tickets to the Newport Flower Show, On Sale Beginning April 4

The historic Rosecliff Mansion will be in full bloom for visitors to experience in June. If you love exploring beautiful gardens, you'll want to get tickets to the 2025 Newport Flower Show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4.

Presented by the Preservation Society of Newport County, the 29th annual Newport Flower Show, June 20-22, will offer visitors endless floral design inspiration, botanical arts, and horticultural plant specimens exhibited within the setting of the well-recognized Bellevue Avenue Rosecliff estate.

According to a Newport Buzz report, this year's theme, “A Floral Fair,” honors the memory of Rosecliff's first resident, Theresa Fair Oelrichs. Taking inspiration from her 1913 fairy tale-themed dinner, organizers of the flower show have united Gilded Age style with the charm of a summer county fair. Visitors will be able to study floral installations that showcase extraordinary blooms, carousel horses, teddy bears, and a floral form of a roller coaster.

One of the show's highlights will be an oceanside garden display created on the mansion's back lawn. Leveraging David Harber's sculptural artistry, the installation will borrow ideas from the White City of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Guests can also browse the on-site Flower Show Marketplace, featuring more than 40 vendors and sponsors selling plants, garden décor, and specialty horticultural-themed gifts.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance to attend. Due to high demand, tickets are valid only for designated morning or afternoon time blocks. A limited number of tickets are available for an Opening Night Party on Friday, June 20. This event will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live music on the lawn.