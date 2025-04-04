North Shore Bands Together to Support Peabody Teacher’s Cancer Fight

Family and friends of Chris Sakelakos from Peabody are banding together to support the Lynnfield teacher and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School alum's fight against cancer. A GoFundMe page has raised over $90,000 with more than 800 donors participating in the days following the fundraiser's launch.

As the page notes, in May 2024, Sakelakos was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive, rare form of cancer. Since 2024, Sakelakos has undergone several surgeries and sustained many treatments as he battles the cancer.

"He and his family are genuinely amazing people," family friend Anthony Gallo told the Patch of Peabody. "His battle is extensive, and every bit and avenue for awareness helps."

Organizers said that every dollar raised helps his family with expenses related to his medical treatments and the care his wife and two young daughers need during his cancer fight.

When the GoFundMe page launched, the fundraising goal was set at $10,000. As of Friday morning, April 4, more than $97,000 has been raised.