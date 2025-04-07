Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Chris Young Music

It's time for another Friday Soundcheck! This week' we've got a powerful new song from Chris Young, a brand-new album from Parmalee, and some rising stars you need to hear. Let get into it!

Hot Off The Press: Chris Young - Til The Last One Dies

Chris Young is back with a song that's as powerful as they come. "Til The Last One Dies" is a bold anthem that dives into the sentiment of not giving up on what, or who you love. Chris has always been known for delivering songs that hit you right in the heart, and this one is no exception.

Album Drop: Parmalee - Fell In Love With A Cowgirl

Parmalee just released their new album, and it's packed with seven songs, including their lead single "Cowgirl." Lead singer Matt Thomas describes that song as a story about falling for someone who pulls you into a new world, full of adventure and excitement. With strong country storytelling and infectious melodies, this album is already a fan favorite.

Rising Star Spotlight: Greylan James - Wait Til You Have Kids

Greylan James is quickly making a name for himself in country music, and "Wait Til You Have Kids" is proof why. This song taps into the emotional journey of parenthood, life lessons, and seeing the world through a different lens. If you love heartfelt country storytelling, this one is definitely a must-listen.

On Your Radar: Nate Smith - Fix What You Didn't Break

Nate Smith continues his streak of deep, powerful hits with "Fix What You Didn't Break." This song is all about trying to put yourself back together after someone leaves you broken, and it's already resonating with his fans. If you're looking for a track to hit you hard, this is the one.