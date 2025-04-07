Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – Jordan Davis Falls Off

Jordan Davis is dethroned in this week’s countdown.

Ben
Ben's Top 25 Countdown

We've got a brand new No. 1 this week! After steadily climbing over the last few weeks, Dylan Scott reaches the top of the chart with "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," dethroning Jordan Davis, whose "I Ain't Sayin" slips to No. 2 after a strong three-week run at the top.

The top ten saw some interesting shuffles, and we welcomed two brand new songs to the countdown this week!

Highlights from This Week's Countdown

No. 1 Song: Dylan Scott - This Town's Been Too Good To Us

Dylan takes over the top spot this week after spending three weeks at No. 2. This is his first week at No. 1.

Biggest Mover: LOCASH - Hometown Home

LOCASH jumps from No. 7 to No. 3, a four spot climb, making it the biggest mover of the week.

Biggest Drop: Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I'm Gonna Love You

Cody and Carrie fall off the countdown entirely after sitting at No. 9 last week. This is a drop of 17+ spots and a full exit.

New Entries

Two new songs debuted this week:

  • Ella Langley - Weren't For The Wind, at No. 24
  • Old Dominion - Coming Home, at No. 25

This Week's Chart

  1. Dylan Scott – This Town’s Been Too Good To Us
  2. Jordan Davis – I Ain’t Sayin
  3. LOCASH – Hometown Home
  4. Jelly Roll – Liar
  5. Tyler Hubbard – Park
  6. John Morgan w/ Jason Aldean – Friends Like That
  7. Morgan Wallen – Love Somebody
  8. Kelsea Ballerini – Cowboys Cry Too
  9. Cole Swindell – Forever To Me
  10. Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
  11. Rascal Flatts w/ Jonas Brothers – I Dare You
  12. Jason Aldean – Whiskey Drink
  13. Blake Shelton – Texas
  14. Sam Hunt – Country House
  15. Zach Top – I Never Lie
  16. Kenny Chesney – Just To Say We Did
  17. Jackson Dean – Heaven To Betsy
  18. Parmalee – Cowgirl
  19. Kane Brown – Backseat Driver
  20. Carly Pearce – Truck On Fire
  21. Bailey Zimmerman – Holy Smoke
  22. Drew Baldridge – Tough People
  23. Muscadine Bloodline – 10-90
  24. Ella Langley – Weren’t For The Wind (NEW)
  25. Old Dominion – Coming Home (NEW)

countdowntop 25
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Miranda Lambert Knows What It’s Like To Meet Her Hero
MusicMiranda Lambert Knows What It’s Like To Meet Her HeroNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
‘Departin’ from D. Parton’: Petition to Rename Nashville Airport Takes Off
Music‘Departin’ from D. Parton’: Petition to Rename Nashville Airport Takes OffKayla Morgan
Tim McGraw: ‘It’s Like I’m Bein’ A Kid’
MusicTim McGraw: ‘It’s Like I’m Bein’ A Kid’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect