Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – Jordan Davis Falls Off

We've got a brand new No. 1 this week! After steadily climbing over the last few weeks, Dylan Scott reaches the top of the chart with "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," dethroning Jordan Davis, whose "I Ain't Sayin" slips to No. 2 after a strong three-week run at the top.

The top ten saw some interesting shuffles, and we welcomed two brand new songs to the countdown this week!

Highlights from This Week's Countdown

No. 1 Song: Dylan Scott - This Town's Been Too Good To Us

Dylan takes over the top spot this week after spending three weeks at No. 2. This is his first week at No. 1.

Biggest Mover: LOCASH - Hometown Home

LOCASH jumps from No. 7 to No. 3, a four spot climb, making it the biggest mover of the week.

Biggest Drop: Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I'm Gonna Love You

Cody and Carrie fall off the countdown entirely after sitting at No. 9 last week. This is a drop of 17+ spots and a full exit.

New Entries

Two new songs debuted this week:

Ella Langley - Weren't For The Wind, at No. 24

Old Dominion - Coming Home, at No. 25

This Week's Chart