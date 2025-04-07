Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – Jordan Davis Falls Off

We've got a brand new No. 1 this week! After steadily climbing over the last few weeks, Dylan Scott reaches the top of the chart with "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," dethroning Jordan Davis, whose "I Ain't Sayin" slips to No. 2 after a strong three-week run at the top.
The top ten saw some interesting shuffles, and we welcomed two brand new songs to the countdown this week!
Highlights from This Week's Countdown
No. 1 Song: Dylan Scott - This Town's Been Too Good To Us
Dylan takes over the top spot this week after spending three weeks at No. 2. This is his first week at No. 1.
Biggest Mover: LOCASH - Hometown Home
LOCASH jumps from No. 7 to No. 3, a four spot climb, making it the biggest mover of the week.
Biggest Drop: Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I'm Gonna Love You
Cody and Carrie fall off the countdown entirely after sitting at No. 9 last week. This is a drop of 17+ spots and a full exit.
New Entries
Two new songs debuted this week:
- Ella Langley - Weren't For The Wind, at No. 24
- Old Dominion - Coming Home, at No. 25
This Week's Chart
- Dylan Scott – This Town’s Been Too Good To Us
- Jordan Davis – I Ain’t Sayin
- LOCASH – Hometown Home
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Tyler Hubbard – Park
- John Morgan w/ Jason Aldean – Friends Like That
- Morgan Wallen – Love Somebody
- Kelsea Ballerini – Cowboys Cry Too
- Cole Swindell – Forever To Me
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
- Rascal Flatts w/ Jonas Brothers – I Dare You
- Jason Aldean – Whiskey Drink
- Blake Shelton – Texas
- Sam Hunt – Country House
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Kenny Chesney – Just To Say We Did
- Jackson Dean – Heaven To Betsy
- Parmalee – Cowgirl
- Kane Brown – Backseat Driver
- Carly Pearce – Truck On Fire
- Bailey Zimmerman – Holy Smoke
- Drew Baldridge – Tough People
- Muscadine Bloodline – 10-90
- Ella Langley – Weren’t For The Wind (NEW)
- Old Dominion – Coming Home (NEW)