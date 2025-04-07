Brookline Plans Study to Explore Possibilities of Centre Street Parking Lots

The Town of Brookline announced on Wednesday, April 3, the launch of a study to evaluate the future of Centre Street parking lots in Coolidge Corner. It is using an online survey to request public feedback.

According to the Town of Brookline's news portal, the Centre Street East and Centre Street West public parking lots have proven essential to North Brookline's economy but have not received significant improvements.

In 2025, the Centre Street Lots Exploratory Study will review how these lots can be improved to support small businesses, institutions, visitors, and residents of Coolidge Corner. In addition to parking improvements, future enhancements could include new public plazas, green space, retail, housing, and institutional or civic uses.

The Brookline Select Board has appointed a Centre Streets Lots Committee of 12 representatives to guide the study. Select Board Member Mike Sandman serves as chairman. In addition, town leaders have selected a consulting team led by Speck Dempsey, a nationally acclaimed city planning and urban design firm based in Coolidge Corner. Santec Urban Places is helping with conceptual designs and parking analysis, while Isenberg Projects will oversee an interim activation of space within the Centre Street East parking lot this summer.

The Town of Brookline invites the public to comment on Coolidge Corner's current makeup and share their vision for the future of the Centre Street parking lots through an online survey.

Brookline has also created a webpage where users can find information related to the project. The project webpage developed by the consulting team is available at centrestreetlots.com.