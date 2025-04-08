Ben’s Interview: Chris Young reveals a new album is coming in 2025

Chris Young is off to a red-hot start in 2025 - and there's no sign of slowing down. I caught up with the country superstar just a day after he broke his own record for the most first-week radio adds in his career, thanks to his brand new single "Til The Last One Dies."

"I've had fourteen number ones and a handful of top fives," Young said, "and this is the most we've ever gotten week one. It's just wild."

The song marks a new chapter for Chris, not just musically, but also professionally. It's his first release on Black River Entertainment, a fresh start after years with his previous label home. But, make no mistake: the move hasn't slowed him down one bit.

"I figured I was going to have a bunch of time off at the end of last year and the beginning of this one," he laughed. "That went right out the window. It's been full speed ahead."

"Til The Last One Dies" is a heartfelt ballad, a change from the uptempo tracks that have dominated Young's recent run of hits. "I looked back through my last several singles," he said, "and even if they were ballads, they were serious or sad. This is a true love song, and I just hadn't given people one in a while."

Interestingly, it's also one of the few songs on his upcoming album that he didn't write himself. "Someone played it for me right after it was written, and I was like, 'Oh God, that's really, really good. I've got to have that.'"

His instincts were correct - fans are already responding in a big way. Chris debuted the song love for the first time last weekend. "We got to the end of the first chorus, and people were already cheering. They didn't even know the song yet. That's a good sign."

As for what's to come? The new album is officially on the way later this year. "We've still got a couple more tracks to cut," Young confirmed. "But I've got a pretty good idea of the last songs that'll be on there. We're in a good position."

And while he's spending plenty of time in the studio, he'll be on the road this summer playing shows and festivals across the country, putting "Til The Last One Dies" in the ears of as many fans as possible.

"Everybody at Black River has been amazing. The support has been incredible," he said. "This song is catching on really fast, and it's exciting to be out there playing it for people."