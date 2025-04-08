Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Runaway June Is Back

Happy Tuesday! To get you through the rest of your week, I've selected a few songs that I am loving right now that I think you should hear!

Runaway June - New Kind Of Emotion

We were so lucky to have Runaway June in our studios last week for a quick chat and a great acoustic performance. They played us three songs, and their new single "New Kind Of Emotion" really stuck out to me. In talking with them, it was clear that the three-part harmony is an essential part of their musical DNA, and it really stands out on this song.

Chris Young - Til The Last One Dies

For the first time in about a year, we got some new music from Chris Young last week. He released his new song "Til The Last One Dies" on Friday. He says that it'll be a part of his upcoming project, and that this is the only song on that album that he didn't have his hand in writing. Even so, he said he had to have this song.

Morgan Wallen - Just In Case

Morgan Wallen is amping up the excitement of his new album I'm The Problem, set to release in May, with the release of some songs from it. He's announced that his song "Just In Case" will be a single, and it's already making some waves with his fans. If this song, and the others that have been released, are foreshadowing what's to come, I'm beyond excited for the release of the album in its entirety.