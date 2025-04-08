Champion the Environment with These 3 Boston-Area Cleanup Events

Throughout April, volunteer organizations from across the Boston area are hosting several cleanup events around their communities. Discover three opportunities this month to pitch in and help care for our environment.

Boston Marathon Route Cleanup

April 6 and April 12-13

Various locations

Keep the path clear for those participating in the Boston Marathon runners during Keep Massachusetts Beautiful's “Litter-Free to the Finish” cleanup. This cleanup effort will also extend to the Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley communities. Select your preferred location at registration.

If you don't want to drive to the cleanups, several locations are within walking distance from stations along the MBTA's Framingham and Worcester commuter rail line. Once you've registered, organizers will provide the addresses.

Moakley Park Cleanup

April 12-Oct. 25

450 Old Colony Ave., Boston

The volunteer agency Boston Cares and nonprofit Boston Harbor Now are collaborating with the city's Parks Department to organize a monthly cleanup of South Boston's Moakley Park. This month's event will be held on Saturday, April 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers should register online and gather at the picnic tables near the park's Saunders Stadium.

Saunders Stadium is a seven-minute walk from the Red Line's JFK/UMass station.

Charles River Cleanup

April 25 and 26

Various locations