Food & Wine Ranks Boston Among Best US Cities for Coffee and Pastries

Boston is among the best places in the United States for coffee and pastries. In its Global Tastemakers rankings released on Wednesday, April 2, Food & Wine magazine named Boston No. 6 in its “Top 10 U.S. Cities for Pastry” and No. 7 in its “Top 10 U.S. Cities for Coffee” lists.

Food & Wine editors acknowledged Boston's treasure trove of Italian and Portuguese specialty bakeshops and classic pastry purveyors.

“Bostonians with a sweet tooth have long trekked to the North End for Italian treats like cannoli and biscotti at Mike's Pastry and Modern Pastry, and pastéis de nata at countless Portuguese bakeshops,” Food & Wine noted. “In more recent years, a sugar-fueled boost has come from additions like Michette, with twice-baked almond croissants, and breakfast focaccia laden with bacon and bechamel sauce. At Flour Bakery, Joanne Chang's sticky buns and chocolate-hazelnut cookies steal the show.”

Boston also scored big with coffee, a point the magazine made as it called attention to the Pavement brand of coffee shops that serve caffeine-craving students at Harvard, Berklee, and Boston University. The editors also called attention to the work of George Howell's cafés that offer high-quality, single-origin espressos and Boston Honey Blossom Lattes.

“Broadsheet, Gracenote, Kid Dream, and the adorable Tiny Arms each offer plenty of options that make Boston an excellent city for coffee,” the editors said.