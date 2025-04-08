Jelly Roll: ‘I Might Have Bitten Off More Than I Can Chew’

Jelly Roll finished his tour of Canada playing for fans and decided to run on a Canadian sled ride in Quebec City, and shared a video of the moment on his Instagram.

Jelly says in the video clip climbing to the top of the sled ride on wooden stairs, "We are on our way up and the more I walk on this wooden thing, the more I realize I might have bitten off more than I can chew here y'all. "

Then, a woman who runs the sled ride says the wood has been there since the 1950s, and it's held up a lot. Jelly then says, "We're getting close. I should have at least watched a video on this. This is scary, but look at how beautiful this is." He then asks, with a look of concern on his face, "Are you sure this thing is strong enough to hold me right now?"

The video shows him going down the sled hill, and he's screaming a bit. The music superstar looks at the camera after the ride is done and says, "Instant tears," as a tear goes down his cheek.

Jelly captioned the fun post, "AND THATS A WRAP CANADA!!! From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank each and every one of you enough. I never thought I’d be able to get IN Canada, let alone be able to do any of this, and it’s all because you all listen to my music and my wife’s podcast. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Jelly Roll was slated to perform with Ashley McBryde at the Opry 100 TV special on March 19 but had to pull out at the last minute because of illness. And for Jelly, he had to be pretty freaking sick to miss a show, especially an Opry TV event.

Jelly told The Pivot podcast in an interview recently of missing the show, "Broke my heart, man. I just could not break this fever. And I've never had a fever that just kept me down, man. I probably slept like 20 hours."

The country star learned at a young age that missing work for illness was just not tolerated in his family. He explained, "My uncle Buford used to tell me this story about, his father, which was my grandfather, one time, and he said, 'I can't come into work today, I'm sick.' And all Big Buford, my grandfather, said was, 'That's good, working sick builds character. I'll see you in a minute.' Hung up the phone."