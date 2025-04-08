Backstage Country
Jelly Roll: ‘I Might Have Bitten Off More Than I Can Chew’

Jelly Roll finished his tour of Canada playing for fans and decided to run on a Canadian sled ride in Quebec City, and shared a video of the moment on…

Jelly Roll performs in a brown jacket and ball cap.
Jelly Roll finished his tour of Canada playing for fans and decided to run on a Canadian sled ride in Quebec City, and shared a video of the moment on his Instagram.

Jelly says in the video clip climbing to the top of the sled ride on wooden stairs, "We are on our way up and the more I walk on this wooden thing, the more I realize I might have bitten off more than I can chew here y'all. "

Then, a woman who runs the sled ride says the wood has been there since the 1950s, and it's held up a lot. Jelly then says, "We're getting close. I should have at least watched a video on this. This is scary, but look at how beautiful this is." He then asks, with a look of concern on his face, "Are you sure this thing is strong enough to hold me right now?"

The video shows him going down the sled hill, and he's screaming a bit. The music superstar looks at the camera after the ride is done and says, "Instant tears," as a tear goes down his cheek.

Jelly captioned the fun post, "AND THATS A WRAP CANADA!!! From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank each and every one of you enough. I never thought I’d be able to get IN Canada, let alone be able to do any of this, and it’s all because you all listen to my music and my wife’s podcast. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Jelly Roll was slated to perform with Ashley McBryde at the Opry 100 TV special on March 19 but had to pull out at the last minute because of illness. And for Jelly, he had to be pretty freaking sick to miss a show, especially an Opry TV event.

Jelly told The Pivot podcast in an interview recently of missing the show, "Broke my heart, man. I just could not break this fever. And I've never had a fever that just kept me down, man. I probably slept like 20 hours."

The country star learned at a young age that missing work for illness was just not tolerated in his family. He explained, "My uncle Buford used to tell me this story about, his father, which was my grandfather, one time, and he said, 'I can't come into work today, I'm sick.' And all Big Buford, my grandfather, said was, 'That's good, working sick builds character. I'll see you in a minute.' Hung up the phone."

Jelly said, "I canceled one show in the last five years because of an ailment, and it was the Grand Ole Opry 100. I hated it, man. I hate any time I gotta miss a show. I hate any time I have to miss almost anything."

Jelly Roll
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
