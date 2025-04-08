New Survey Says Cape Cod National Seashore Is One of the Best U.S. Beaches

A recent ranking by Florida Rentals has named a section of Cape Cod's coast among some of the best beaches in the United States.

The Cape Cod National Seashore, which encompasses six beaches on the outer Cape, ranked No. 8 on the list. It is the only beach outside of California, Florida, and Hawaii to appear in the top 10. It is also the only spot in New England that appears on the list.

Cape Cod National Seashore covers an approximately 40-mile area of beaches, including Coast Guard Beach, Head of the Meadow Beach, Herring Cove Beach, Marconi Beach, Nauset Light Beach, and Race Point Beach.

Florida Rentals also ranked the Cape Cod National Seashore second for beaches with the most miles of sand and the best places for viewing wildlife.

According to a Cape Cod Times report, the survey measured each beach based on 11 categories worth 100 points. The more points the beach earned, the better its rating. Cape Cod National Seashore earned a score of 71.54. The survey also considered factors such as air temperature, crowd sizes, humidity, and water temperature in the rankings.