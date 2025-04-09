Andover Farmers Market to Kick Off 19th Season at New Location

The Andover Farmers Market will return for its 19th season on June 21 at a new temporary location, the Andover Town Green, at 34 Bartlett St. between the town offices and the park.

According to an Andover News report, South Church, where the market was previously held, is constructing a new Memorial Columbarium Garden on the church property, which prompted the farmers market to secure another location for the 2025 market season.

The Andover Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 18.

The family-friendly market features a diverse lineup of artisans, community organizations, farmers, food producers, live music, and ready-to-eat foods. Market visitors will find baked goods, meat, fresh produce, flowers, honey, and gifts available for purchase each week.

Food vendors at the market accept SNAP benefits, and the market provides a weekly $25 SNAP match program.