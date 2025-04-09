Dolly Parton: ‘This Seeker Is Very Proud And Honored’

Dolly Parton will be the subject of The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit, "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker."

The exhibit will focus on turning points throughout Dolly’s more than 60-year career, where she overcame obstacles and ignored naysayers to become one of the most beloved and widely recognized celebrities across the world.

Parton said in a statement, "Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame was one of the greatest moments of my life, and being able to have a personal exhibit for the fans that put me there is a very big deal to me. This seeker is very proud and honored, and I hope you enjoy my journey. I will always love you."

The exhibit will be open from May 20 until September 2026.

Access to the "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker" exhibit is included with museum admission. A limited number of timed tickets for the exhibit are available each day. Advance reservations are encouraged and ticket availability can be found on the museum’s website.

The exhibit will include clothing, awards, handwritten lyrics, instruments, photographs, exclusive interview footage, and more.

Examples of items to be displayed include:

Parton’s first draft of handwritten lyrics to her classic song and #1 country hit “Jolene.”

A custom-built Gibson five-string banjo with a white metallic finish, rhinestone embellishments, and butterfly motifs used by Parton at performances in 1992 and on her “Halos & Horns Tour” in 2002.

A Sony portable cassette tape recorder Parton used when she wrote the songs "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene" and The Seeker.

A cowgirl outfit Parton wore in scenes in the 1980 Hollywood film 9 to 5.

A Tony Chase-designed lace dress, embellished with pearl beading, Parton wore when she performed the R&B classic “I’m a Hog for You Baby” as a duet with the Muppets character Miss Piggy on an episode of Parton’s ABC-TV variety series Dolly! in 1987.

A Lucy Adams-designed dress, with lace sleeves and skirt and a butterfly-shaped rhinestone design, which Parton wore at appearances on The Porter Wagoner Show and the cover of the 1974 album Porter ’n’ Dolly.

A Steve Summers-designed metallic dress, with mesh fabric, spikes and beaded fringe, was worn by Parton in photos promoting her singles “World on Fire” and "We are the Champions/We Will Rock You," from her 2023 album, Rockstar.