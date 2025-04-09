Red Sox Team Up with JetBlue to Give Out 40,000 Hats to Boston Public Schools Students

The Boston Red Sox teamed up with JetBlue to hand out more than 40,000 Red Sox hats to staff and kindergarten through eighth-grade students at over 100 schools in the Boston Public Schools district.

The hat giveaway began in 2017 and is now a celebrated Boston tradition.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu shared in a media statement provided to 7 News WHDH how much these hats mean to the city's school students.

“This is so special, because we really are one team and one family in Boston,” said Wu. “And for that to start from our youngest students, knowing that they belong in our city, and part of our bigger family, it makes a huge difference.”

Red Sox team president and CEO Sam Kennedy noted that he wants to ensure Boston students understand they have the team's encouragement and belief in their success.

“This is our favorite tradition of the year,” said Kennedy in the media statement. “[It] started many years ago to make sure that every Boston Public School kid, student, knows one thing: The Red Sox are your team. The Red Sox are so proud of each and every one of you.”

According to an MLB news release, the Red Sox also filled Gardner Pilot Academy's Catie's Closet with several hundred pieces of Red Sox apparel. Catie's Closet is a nonprofit offering access to clothing and basic necessities for students to shop discreetly, free of charge. The organization hosts shops at several schools throughout the city and region.