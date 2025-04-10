Ed Sheeran Plans to Move to Nashville, Go Country

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 20: Ed Sheeran, English Singer-Songwriter, reacts during day six of the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Pop star Ed Sheeran is getting ready to shake things up by switching to country music. The red-headed singer wants to make Nashville his new home - a move he calls his "end goal" in music.

He's already dipped his toes in country music. Sheeran's performed with Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. His recent visits to spots like Tootsie's, plus songwriting sessions with newcomer Megan Moroney at the Bluebird Cafe, show he's serious about putting down Nashville roots.

"I'm going to move to Nashville and transition to country," said Sheeran on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

This move is something new for the worldwide star who's sold 150 million records. His music typically mixes catchy pop melodies with folk elements and hip-hop rhythms.

Nashville seems ready to welcome him. The city attracts talent like a magnet, with its huge network of 180 studios and 130 publishing houses drawing musicians from everywhere.

The singer knows he can't just dabble in country music. He's committed to doing it properly, saying that just dipping in and out of genres won't work - artists need to go all-in to make it.

The timing couldn't be better. Country music streaming jumped up 20% between 2022 and 2023, making room for new voices.

Sheeran isn't alone in exploring country music. Look at Beyoncé's recent hit "Texas Hold 'Em" or Post Malone's country collaborations.