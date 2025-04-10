Luke Bryan Helps Out at Drive-Thru to Support Heart Defect Research

Luke Bryan jumped in to work the drive-thru window at a Raising Cane's in Franklin, Tennessee. His mission? To help reach the $1 million target for important research through the Brett Boyer Foundation, which focuses on congenital heart defects and Down syndrome.

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves joined forces with Bryan for this special effort. "Congenital heart defect, can you imagine having a child with that? They're getting research done that is saving lives now and is gonna save so many more lives in the future," said Graves to Taste of Country.

The organization has supported essential research at 18 medical facilities since 2017, backing 25 innovative projects. Heart defects affect one in every hundred babies born, making them one of the most frequent birth complications.

The foundation began after Bo and Ellen Boyer lost their daughter. Their baby girl, Sadie Brett Boyer, fought for seven months with a severe heart condition called atrioventricular septal defect while also having Down syndrome.

Their efforts have helped uncover new treatments for these conditions. Some innovative procedures, like partial heart transplants, could have helped Brett survive - if they had been available then.

Brett's Barn emerged as a place of comfort, created by Caroline Bryan - Luke's wife and Ellen Boyer's sister. This special place offers support to families going through similar challenges.