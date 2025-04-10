Most Parts of Copley Square to Reopen in Time for Boston Marathon

Despite a two-year construction project that has run behind schedule, most parts of Copley Square will be reopened to the public in time for the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 21.

Boston.com reported that city officials said the main plaza of Copley Square, plus a “raised grove,” would be open by Monday, April 14, one week before the Boston Marathon takes place.

The $16.9 million project, which began with a groundbreaking in July 2023, was slated to be completed by the end of 2024. The northeast triangle of the park beside Trinity Church has stayed open since Jan. 1, featuring new benches and pathways. Work on the rest of the park, however, has been further delayed.

According to the city, pedestrians will be able to enter Copley Square Park from Dartmouth Street and Boylston Street, which are closer to the Boston Marathon's finish line. The perimeter sidewalk along St. James Avenue, however, will remain closed for construction. In addition, the fountain against Boylston Street and the lawn in front of the church won't reopen until June.

The city also noted that the entrance to Copley Square Park at the corner of Dartmouth and Boylston streets will reopen in June.

What's Going On with the 'Raised Grove' and Fountain?

The “raised grove” is a new feature for the park that will be ready in time for the Boston Marathon. Boston.com said that project manager B. Chatfield described it as a “raised platform designed to keep people from sitting around and under a grove of new trees.”

Although the project is running six months behind schedule, pedestrians should be able to enjoy the renovated fountain by summer. A significant aspect of the fountain upgrade includes bringing the structure up to code and placing more seating around the fountain.