Three New England Hotels Make Esquire’s 2025 Global Best List

Three amazing New England hotels landed spots on Esquire magazine's 2025 World's Best New Hotels list. This comes as hotels pop up everywhere, with 6,000 new builds happening around the world.

The Longfellow Hotel in Portland, The Nevada in Maine, and Twin Farms in Vermont snagged spots on the yearly list. These gems stand out among 10,000 new hotels getting ready to open their doors worldwide.

The Longfellow Hotel makes history as Portland's first independent full-service hotel to open in twenty years. With 48 rooms, it brings wellness perks to Maine's coastal city. Guests can relax in their own infrared saunas or get pampered at the Astraea spa. The hotel has bikes ready for guests to cruise to the Old Port or check out the art scene on Congress Street.

At Long Sands Beach, The Nevada has turned a 1951 roadside motel into something remarkable. The renovated building keeps its old-school charm while adding modern touches. Every room opens onto its own deck with stunning beach views.

Twin Farms went skyward in Barnard, Vermont, building fancy treehouses on its property. These new rooms blend comfort with the outdoors, featuring marble bathrooms and warm heated floors. Tucked away in Vermont's mountains, this all-inclusive retreat lets guests escape in luxury.