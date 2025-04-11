Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – HARDY’s New Song

Every Friday, I share with you four new country releases that you need to hear - whether they're brand new songs, spotlight picks, or tunes quickly rising up the charts. This week's Soundcheck brings us the return of HARDY, a fresh new album from Jon Pardi, a viral sensation from Ty Myers, and a rising hit from Corey Kent.

Hot Off The Press: HARDY - "Favorite Country Song"

From his upcoming EP COUNTRY!, HARDY's latest single is both nostalgic and full of punch. "Favorite Country Song" is a nod to the classics, with plenty of lyrical easter eggs for serious country fans to recognize. It marks a stylistic pivot back to his roots following last year's rock-driven album QUIT! The full EP will be released on May 2, just in time for his "JIM BOB" World Tour.

Album Drop: Jon Pardi - Honkytonk Hollywood

Pardi's fifth album pairs him with producer Jay Joyce and delivers a mix of honky-tonk bangers and introspective storytelling. He calls it "a way to honor and lift up the people of my home state [California]" while staying true to the Nashville sound that made him famous. With 17 songs, there's a little something for everyone.

Rising Star Spotlight: Ty Myers - "Ends Of The Earth"

This soulful ballad went viral on TikTok with over 90,000 videos made with the sound, and for good reason. Ty Myers delivers a tender, stripped-back vocal performance that showcases his songwriting. The Texas native has already had one viral hit with "Drinkin' Alone," and this one proves he's here to stay.

On Your Radar: Corey Kent - "This Heart"