Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – HARDY’s New Song

Plus, Jon Pardi’s new album

Ben

Every Friday, I share with you four new country releases that you need to hear - whether they're brand new songs, spotlight picks, or tunes quickly rising up the charts. This week's Soundcheck brings us the return of HARDY, a fresh new album from Jon Pardi, a viral sensation from Ty Myers, and a rising hit from Corey Kent.

Hot Off The Press: HARDY - "Favorite Country Song"

From his upcoming EP COUNTRY!, HARDY's latest single is both nostalgic and full of punch. "Favorite Country Song" is a nod to the classics, with plenty of lyrical easter eggs for serious country fans to recognize. It marks a stylistic pivot back to his roots following last year's rock-driven album QUIT! The full EP will be released on May 2, just in time for his "JIM BOB" World Tour.

Album Drop: Jon Pardi - Honkytonk Hollywood

Pardi's fifth album pairs him with producer Jay Joyce and delivers a mix of honky-tonk bangers and introspective storytelling. He calls it "a way to honor and lift up the people of my home state [California]" while staying true to the Nashville sound that made him famous. With 17 songs, there's a little something for everyone.

Rising Star Spotlight: Ty Myers - "Ends Of The Earth"

This soulful ballad went viral on TikTok with over 90,000 videos made with the sound, and for good reason. Ty Myers delivers a tender, stripped-back vocal performance that showcases his songwriting. The Texas native has already had one viral hit with "Drinkin' Alone," and this one proves he's here to stay.

On Your Radar: Corey Kent - "This Heart"

"This Heart" is shaping up to be Corey Kent's big moment. Written by an all-star team and driven by a raw, passionate vocal performance, this song feels like one of those lightning-in-a-bottle tracks. With massive streaming numbers and strong radio play, don't be surprised if this one climbs high on the chart.

friday soundcheckHardyJon PardiNew Musicnew music friday
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
