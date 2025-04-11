New Fine-Dining Restaurant Coming to Former Home of No. 9 Park in Beacon Hill

A new fine-dining concept is coming to the downtown Boston restaurant community.

According to a post by Patrick Maguire in the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group, a new restaurant called Nine will open at 9 Park St. Place in Beacon Hill at the end of 2024. It will move into the space vacated by No. 9 Park.

Based on the descriptions of several job postings for the restaurant on culinaryagents.com, Nine is anticipated to be a French-themed fine-dining restaurant that features other European cultural infusions. It will be the first establishment from the Nine Restaurant Group, organized by several Boston-area investors.

NBC News Boston reported that no additional details about the restaurant are available.

According to a Boston Restaurant Talk blog post, No. 9 Park was one of several restaurant offerings by chef and restaurateur Barbara Lynch. At one time, Lynch operated Drink, Menton, Sportello, Stir, The Butcher Shop, and B&G Oysters in Boston and The Rudder in Gloucester. All of the businesses are now shuttered, although B&G Oysters continues to report being temporarily closed due to flooding damage that occurred during the holidays.