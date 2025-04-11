New Fine-Dining Restaurant Coming to Former Home of No. 9 Park in Beacon Hill
A new fine-dining concept is coming to the downtown Boston restaurant community. According to a post by Patrick Maguire in the Friends of Boston’s Hidden Restaurants Facebook group, a new restaurant…
According to a post by Patrick Maguire in the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group, a new restaurant called Nine will open at 9 Park St. Place in Beacon Hill at the end of 2024. It will move into the space vacated by No. 9 Park.
Based on the descriptions of several job postings for the restaurant on culinaryagents.com, Nine is anticipated to be a French-themed fine-dining restaurant that features other European cultural infusions. It will be the first establishment from the Nine Restaurant Group, organized by several Boston-area investors.
NBC News Boston reported that no additional details about the restaurant are available.
According to a Boston Restaurant Talk blog post, No. 9 Park was one of several restaurant offerings by chef and restaurateur Barbara Lynch. At one time, Lynch operated Drink, Menton, Sportello, Stir, The Butcher Shop, and B&G Oysters in Boston and The Rudder in Gloucester. All of the businesses are now shuttered, although B&G Oysters continues to report being temporarily closed due to flooding damage that occurred during the holidays.
NBC News Boston previously reported that Lynch and seven Boston restaurants failed to pay about $1.7 million in taxes, according to a lawsuit from the city.