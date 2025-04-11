Roger Williams Zoo Unveils 60 Animatronic Dinosaurs in New Exhibit

Starting April 6, visitors at Roger Williams Park Zoo can travel back in time among 60 realistic robotic dinosaurs. The expanded "Return of the Dinosaurs" exhibit now features 25 new additions to amaze guests through August 10, 2025.

"Our team had a ball with it... It's got depth that a lot of those sorts of walk-through shows don't always have," said Zoo Director Stacey Johnson to The Providence Journal.

These massive robots come alive with moving heads, blinking eyes, and swaying arms. Made to match the real size of their prehistoric relatives, the dinosaurs loom over visitors walking along the paths.

Tickets cost $9 for adults and $7 for zoo members. Groups of ten or more get in for $7 per person. Kids under one year old get in free.

Kids can dig up fake fossils in special excavation areas. The winding trails offer cool photo opportunities with dinosaur eggs and tiny robotic creatures hiding around each corner.

From April 27 to July 6, the zoo opens early - 8 to 9 a.m. - for families dealing with autism spectrum disorders. This quiet time allows them to explore the exhibit without crowds.

Evening visits run through summer nights, from June 14 to August 9. The 5 to 9 p.m. times let people explore the zoo grounds and dinosaur trails under the stars.

Winding through the park's wetlands, the exhibit creates a prehistoric atmosphere. Each bend brings visitors eye-to-eye with different species from Earth's ancient past.

Learning stations show how scientists keep discovering new things about these prehistoric creatures. Fresh findings reveal how research has changed our understanding of dinosaur behavior and appearance.