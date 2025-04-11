Two Tufts Students to Compete as Charity Runners in the Boston Marathon

Two Tufts University students are participating in this year's Boston Marathon as charity runners.

Graduate student Maggie Roberts and senior Nika Renshaw told The Tufts Daily that they are raising funds for Tedy's Team and the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, respectively.

Roberts, who is studying civil and environmental engineering, recalled watching her dad run in the marathon. She's wanted an opportunity to participate ever since.

Roberts said she is running to fundraise for Tedy's Team, an organization that raises awareness for stroke and heart disease.

“[Tedy's Team was] founded by Tedy Bruschi 20 years ago. He was my neighbor at the time, and he suffered a stroke and then recovered from it and was able to continue playing in the NFL,” she said.

While training for the marathon, Roberts has raised approximately $10,000 for Tedy's Team. She and her older sister, who is also participating in the marathon for Tedy's Team, have hosted several fundraising events, such as spin classes and trivia nights. Through these activities, the sisters spread messages about the early warning signs of strokes while educating friends and family about Tedy's Team's mission.

Renshaw, who is studying biology and child studies, is also running in the Boston Marathon this year. She found support through the Tufts Marathon Team and is raising funds for the Friedman School.

Renshaw, a New Hampshire native, also grew up watching the marathon. She said she was inspired to run after volunteering at the marathon with Tufts Emergency Medical Services.

Renshaw credited the Tufts Marathon Team for encouraging and supporting her. “I feel very lucky to have found them, and I definitely would not be anywhere near the runner that I am, nor able to complete a marathon, without the marathon team, which is awesome,” she said.