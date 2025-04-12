Backstage Country
Ben’s Top 25 Countdown – Congrats to LOCASH!

LOCASH has the No. 1 song this week, and their new album comes out this Friday!

Ben

A new No. 1 takes the crown this week, a huge chart jump sends one artist flying, and two brand-new entries make their debut. Let's break it down!

LOCASH Lands A No. 1

After steadily climbing for weeks, "Hometown Home" from LOCASH finally lands at No. 1 on this week's countdown. It took a major leap from No. 3 last week. Dylan Scott's "This Town's Been Too Good To Us" slides down one spot to No. 2 after a brief stay a the top, while "Friends Like That" from John Morgan and Jason Aldean continues to surge, rising to No. 3.

Countdown Highlights

Jelly Roll holds steady at No. 4 with "Liar," while Tyler Hubbard remains in the Top 5 at No. 5 with "Park." Jordan Davis slips to No. 6 with "I Ain't Sayin," and Morgan Wallen stays put at No. 7 with "Love Somebody." Jason Aldean's "Whiskey Drink" climbs into the Top 10, moving up to No. 8 in it's strongest showing yet. Cole Swindell follows at No. 9 with "Forever To Me," while Megan Moroney rounds out the Top 10 with "Am I Okay."

Nate Smith had a solid showing this week, entering the countdown at No. 23 with "Fix What You Didn't Break." Jelly Roll also made a notable entry with "Heart Of Stone" debuting at No. 25, giving him two songs on the chart this week.

Notable moments include Sam Hunt's "Country House," which holds steady at No. 11, and Kenny Chesney's "Just To Say We Did," which remains at No. 18. "Backseat Driver" by Kane Brown is steady at No. 15.

This Week's Countdown

  1. LOCASHHometown Home
  2. Dylan ScottThis Town’s Been Too Good To Us
  3. John MorganFriends Like That
  4. Jelly RollLiar
  5. Tyler HubbardPark
  6. Jordan DavisI Ain’t Sayin
  7. Morgan WallenLove Somebody
  8. Jason AldeanWhiskey Drink
  9. Cole SwindellForever To Me
  10. Megan MoroneyAm I Okay?
  11. Sam HuntCountry House
  12. Rascal Flatts w/ Jonas BrothersI Dare You
  13. Blake SheltonTexas
  14. ParmaleeCowgirl
  15. Kane BrownBackseat Driver
  16. Jackson DeanHeaven To Betsy
  17. Zach TopI Never Lie
  18. Kenny ChesneyJust To Say We Did
  19. Bailey ZimmermanHoly Smoke
  20. Old DominionComing Home
  21. Carly PearceTruck On Fire
  22. Elle LangleyWeren’t For The Wind
  23. Nate SmithFix What You Didn’t Break (NEW)
  24. Drew BaldridgeTough People
  25. Jelly RollHeart of Stone (NEW)

