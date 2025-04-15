April 15 is the IRS Tax Deadline, Need an Extension?

Taxes are due April 15, 2025, but millions of Americans can push their filing deadline to October 15 through several options.

If you miss the April deadline, you'll pay more - the IRS charges 7% daily interest and adds another half-percent penalty each month. Even if you file late, you still need to pay by April.

Need extra time? Check out the IRS Free File website - it's available regardless of your income. You can also get an extension by paying electronically or mailing Form 4868.

Military personnel in combat zones automatically get 180 days after leaving the combat zone. This benefit also covers service members working outside the United States.

The IRS has created special deadlines for recent disaster areas. People in California affected by wildfires now have until October 15 to file their taxes.

For southeastern states hit by hurricanes, deadlines vary by area and storm damage. Deadlines range from May to November.

If you're using Free File, send your extension request before midnight on April 15. Unlike regular mail, you'll get immediate confirmation.

To figure out what you might owe, look at last year's taxes or run the numbers for this year. The IRS says paying whatever you can by April 15 helps avoid extra charges.

Send paper extension forms by April 15. Even with IRS approval, late postmarks can trigger penalties.

Every year, many Americans need more time. This six-month extension gives them time to collect paperwork and finish their taxes.