Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – My Favorite HARDY Song Thus Far

Hey! Welcome to Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear. I spend the majority of my day listening to new country music, so I wanted to share my current favorites with…

Ben

Hey! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. I spend the majority of my day listening to new country music, so I wanted to share my current favorites with you.

HARDY - Favorite Country Song

On Friday, HARDY released two new songs that are going to be a part of his upcoming project. One of those, "Favorite Country Song," is his brand new single. It's a lot different than some of the previous singles we've seen from him - this one is kinda stripped town with his vocals and his lyrics at the forefront.

Ty Myers - Ends Of The Earth

If you've been on TikTok at any point over the last few months, you've heard this song without a doubt. Check out 17-year-old Ty Myers' debut single "Ends Of The Earth." He was just in Boston at the beginning of April, and he got his first ever tour of Fenway Park!

And that's what I'm loving right now! What do you think of these? I updated the playlist for you as well.

ben's songsHardyNew Musicty myers
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards in a black dress
MusicMiranda Lambert Marks ‘Kerosene’ 20th Anniversary With Vinyl Release And New TrackJennifer Eggleston
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at Crypto.com Arena on March 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Thomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks Ankle
MusicThomas Rhett Falls During Performance, Breaks AnkleErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect