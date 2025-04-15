Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – My Favorite HARDY Song Thus Far

Hey! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. I spend the majority of my day listening to new country music, so I wanted to share my current favorites with you.
HARDY - Favorite Country Song
On Friday, HARDY released two new songs that are going to be a part of his upcoming project. One of those, "Favorite Country Song," is his brand new single. It's a lot different than some of the previous singles we've seen from him - this one is kinda stripped town with his vocals and his lyrics at the forefront.
Ty Myers - Ends Of The Earth
If you've been on TikTok at any point over the last few months, you've heard this song without a doubt. Check out 17-year-old Ty Myers' debut single "Ends Of The Earth." He was just in Boston at the beginning of April, and he got his first ever tour of Fenway Park!
And that's what I'm loving right now! What do you think of these? I updated the playlist for you as well.