Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – My Favorite HARDY Song Thus Far

Hey! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. I spend the majority of my day listening to new country music, so I wanted to share my current favorites with you.

HARDY - Favorite Country Song

On Friday, HARDY released two new songs that are going to be a part of his upcoming project. One of those, "Favorite Country Song," is his brand new single. It's a lot different than some of the previous singles we've seen from him - this one is kinda stripped town with his vocals and his lyrics at the forefront.

Ty Myers - Ends Of The Earth

If you've been on TikTok at any point over the last few months, you've heard this song without a doubt. Check out 17-year-old Ty Myers' debut single "Ends Of The Earth." He was just in Boston at the beginning of April, and he got his first ever tour of Fenway Park!