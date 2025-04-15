Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend to Enter 2025 Miss Maine USA Pageant

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson attend Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

On International Pageant Day, Jordon Hudson shared on Instagram her plans to compete for the 2025 Miss Maine USA title. She's entering as Hancock's contestant, coming back stronger after placing second last year.

Having grown up around Maine's fishing community, she's made it her mission to speak up for fishing families fighting to survive. Her dedication comes from her personal ties to the state's seafaring heritage.

Making waves in March, she wrote a heartfelt letter to federal officials about the harsh cuts hitting Maine's fishing communities. During Super Bowl celebrations, she caught eyes by wearing lobster-themed clothes, bringing attention to maritime workers.

Hudson made headlines as the UNC coach's girlfriend when she stepped out with Bill Belichick at a fancy June 2024 event. Their romance became public knowledge at New York's American Museum of Natural History Gala months after.

After ending his legendary NFL run, Belichick moved over to college football at UNC. This change followed his breakup with Linda Holliday, closing their 16-year relationship.

Hudson's entry has brought fresh buzz to Miss Maine USA. She's using her platform to highlight the growing money troubles in Maine's coastal towns.

New government rules have slammed Maine's fishing industry. People working at sea face bigger hurdles - tougher regulations mixed with less help as 2025 approaches.

The pageant offers contestants a chance to push for local causes. Previous winners have made real changes across Maine through their work.