Kelsea Ballerini Falls Off Stage During Toronto Show

Kelsea Ballerini fell on stage during her April 13 show in Toronto, but ever the pro, she recovered rather brilliantly.



Ballerini's fall took place during a cover of the Garth Brooks classic "Friends in Low Places." As she was about to launch into the chorus, Ballerini was on a part of the stage that began to rise. As the stage began to rise, Ballerini was on its edge and fell forward onto her tush, which led to a loud gasp/scream from the crowd.



However, Ballerini quite literally rolled with it and struck some poses on the stage floor before bringing herself to her feet.



In a fan-shot clip that can be seen here due to NSFW language, Ballerini said after the song, "If I'm totally gonna just eat sh-t, I'm glad it's on the last night [of the tour]." She continued, with a laugh and talking to someone out of the camera's shot, "I did! Didn't you see me? Oh, I totally did. I'm gonna have a nice little bruise to go home with!"



Frankly, Ballerini's lucky that the only injury she has is a bruise. Factoring in how she fell and her high-heeled boots, she really could've hurt herself, kind of like Thomas Rhett just did during a recent performance when he fell and broke his ankle.



While Ballerini's current tour has come to a close, she'll still have a very busy schedule thanks to her coaching gig on NBC's The Voice. Also, in less than a month, Ballerini could be taking home some big honors at the 2025 ACM Awards. She's nominated for three awards: Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Noah Kahan on "Cowboys Cry Too," Female Artist of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.



This is the first time Ballerini has been nominated for EOTY. As we previously reported, she wrote via her Instagram stories, "I am absolutely speechless. Being nominated for ENTERTAINER OF THE FREAKING YEAR has been one of my biggest dreams and goals from the very start of this journey."